[PHOTO] Zelina Vega sends an intimate message to AEW star Malakai Black

Zelina Vega is presently a member of the SmackDown roster and the Latino World Order, while her husband, Malakai Black, wrestles for AEW.

She is a valuable player in the women's division. Earlier this year, Vega wrestled Rhea Ripley in Puerto Rico. The match was very well-received by the fans in attendance as the hometown hero held her own.

While glimmers of greatness are often on display when she steps foot inside the squared circle, Vega has not contended for the title since Backlash in May. She has often described her one happy place off-screen to be with her husband, Malakai Black. Formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE, he is currently the leader of House of Black in AEW.

Zelina Vega shared a story on Instagram (check it out here) of the two holding hands, highlighting her wedding ring, with 'I love you' captioned:

Zelina Vega's wedding ring

Malakai Black, real name Tom Büdgen, was released by WWE owing to the budget cuts during the pandemic in June 2021. His character showed promise but was often cited by viewers as underutilized while signed to the Stamford-based promotion.

Malakai Black addresses why he does not wrestle singles matches in AEW anymore

Despite being part of a notable stable in AEW, Malakai Black is once again part of the conversation as an underutilized talent, according to viewers aplenty. After spending over a year not competing in singles matches, Black recently broke silence regarding the matter with a detailed message to fans on Instagram:

"Why I'm not having singles matches? I don't know, I think it's because they want us to work as The House of Black and as six-mans. I was also not in Six-man's to hide said non-existing injury. Again, rest assured, I do not have a bad back and the reason why I am at home is due to a minor injury which is I had a half-calf tear and hyperextension in my knee, which is almost ready to go back on the road. So again, I appreciate the concern but the reality is that I'm fine and you'll see me sooner rather than later."

Black has always been viewed as a Triple H guy. Fans of the AEW star even believe that a feud with Randy Orton was a huge missed opportunity. It remains to be seen if, eventually, the 38-year-old will return to his previous stomping grounds.

Do you think Malakai Black should return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here