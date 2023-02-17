Photo: Zelina Vega sends a warning to fans after recent incident following unpleasant encounter

Zelina Vega may be one of the top wrestlers and personalities in WWE, but it appears to have come at a cost. The superstar was recently involved in an incident at the airport that left her quite cross.

Fans appearing at the airport to meet WWE Superstars has become quite an issue for several stars. While they don't mind chance meetings, there have been a certain group of people who plan and appear at the airport with a lot of WWE merchandise so that they can get the stars to sign them and later sell them on eBay to make a lot of money.

Rey Mysterio and other stars have found themselves in a similar situation recently as well. Zelina Vega was the latest to find herself in the middle of the same issue.

She posted on her Instagram story and Twitter about it, talking about the "audacity of these eBay-ers." She also shared a picture of her finger where the marker had been dragged.

"If you ask me to sign something at the airport, [ESPECIALLY ON MY LAYOVER, I don't know how you found me there] and I do not sign all of the items you brought and you snatch the marker out of my hand, I'm never signing for ANY OF YOU AGAIN."

Zelina Vega found posted a picture on Twitter after the incident

A few fans replied by talking about the issues surrounding these stalkers.

Rey Mysterio had a similar experience to Zelina Vega recently

Much like Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio was ambushed at the airport by multiple fans. He was quite annoyed at the incident and refused to sign any merchandise.

The superstar was less than happy. While he remained polite, the star was clearly uncomfortable.

Vince McMahon’s Thoughts @VinceMcMahonMan Rey Mysterio has my full fledged endorsement to tell these airport stalking grifters to fuck off in the future, pal. Rey Mysterio has my full fledged endorsement to tell these airport stalking grifters to fuck off in the future, pal. https://t.co/9e4mu7odpo

Fans appearing at airports stalking stars to get their signatures for merchandise on eBay is becoming a growing problem, apparently, as several such situations have popped up recently.

As for Vega, thankfully, to offset her experience, she also ended up being announced as one of the presenters at the upcoming Anime Awards, which she is thrilled about.

What are your thoughts on such incidents? Sound off in the comments below.

