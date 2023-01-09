[PHOTO] Zelina Vega shows off her new tattoo

WWE SmackDown superstar Zelina Vega took to Instagram to show off her latest tattoo.

Zelina Vega returned to WWE on the October 7, 2022 episode of SmackDown after nearly seven months on the sidelines. She returned as the manager of Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro as she led the stable's attack on Hit Row.

She recently posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, showing off her latest tattoos.

2022 was a good year for La Muneca. She walked out of 2021 having won the Queen of the Ring tournament. Shortly after that, she teamed up with Carmella to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

Their first title defense in 2022 came on RAW when they defeated the previous champions in a rematch. The former Queen Zelina entered the Royal Rumble and eliminated Sasha Banks before Rhea Ripley eliminated her.

Vega and Carmella held on to the titles till WrestleMania 38 where they lost them to Sasha Banks and Naomi in a fatal four-way tag team match. The other teams involved were Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley and Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Zelina Vega has big goals in WWE for 2023

Having won the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament and the WWE Tag Team Championship already, La Muneca has bigger goals for 2023.

The Stamford-based promotion recently announced that 2023's Money in the Bank premium live event will be heading to the United Kingdom. The event will be held at the O2 Arena in London on July 1.

ms.spr.ly/6010emOFu BREAKING: WWE Money in the Bank will take place at @TheO2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 1, as first reported by @MailSport BREAKING: WWE Money in the Bank will take place at @TheO2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 1, as first reported by @MailSport! #MITB👉 ms.spr.ly/6010emOFu https://t.co/EmyZNesfWV

Fans burst into excitement as the company announced their second trip to Europe in a year following the resounding success of Clash at the Castle in Cardiff in 2022. Many made predictions about who could be the briefcase winners, with a fan suggesting that Zelina Vega should win the contract.

"IKDR," Queen Zelina said in a tweet.

For those unfamiliar, the term IKDR stands for, "I know dat's right."

Zelina has been doing some great work as the manager of Legado Del Fantasma. Considering the fact that fan favorites like Otis, Liv Morgan and Nikki A.S.H have won the MITB briefcase in recent years, 2023 could be Vega's year.

