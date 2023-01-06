Zelina Vega targets potentially the biggest win of her career in 2023

Zelina Vega has her sights on big WWE goals in 2023.

Vega recently returned to WWE from injury as a member of Legado del Fantasma. While she's been known in recent years for being an active competitor, her role with Legado has seen her in more of a managerial position instead. But it's clear that Vega has bigger goals in 2023 than just being a manager.

Following this morning's announcement that WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event will be heading to London on July 1, several members of the WWE Universe were quick to tweet out their predictions on which men and women should win the briefcase later this summer.

One member of the WWE Universe created a graphic of Vega holding the briefcase and tweeted it to her with the caption, "It's time girly." The tweet caught Vega's attention, and she responded with a tweet of her own:

"IKDR," Zelina Vega said in a tweet.

For those unfamiliar, the term IKDR stands for, "I know dat's right."

It's clear that the first-ever WWE Queen's Crown winner has her sights set on becoming Ms. Money in the Bank in 2023.

Will Zelina Vega help expand Legado del Fantasma in 2023?

Beyond setting big goals for herself inside the squared circle, it seems Vega is prepared to help expand Legado del Fantasma in 2023.

Santos Escobar recently dropped a bombshell in a WWE digital exclusive that he intends to grow the faction in 2023.

Zelina Vega took to social media to comment on the video, tweeting out:

"Who do you think would be a good addition to our perfect enterprise? *thinking face emoji* *smiling devil emoji*," Vega asked in a tweet.

What do you make of Queen Zelina's comments? Do you think she would be a good choice to win the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank match? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

