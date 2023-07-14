[PHOTOS] Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford spotted at major event outside WWE

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently shared a few pictures with her husband and former tag team champion Montez Ford from the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

Along with Belair and Ford, another couple, Becky Lynch and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, also hit the red carpet to represent World Wrestling Entertainment.

Taking to Twitter, The EST uploaded a few photos from the ESPY Awards as she wore a black feather-like dress. Even Montez Ford did not shy away from pulling up on the red carpet with a stunning black suit that complemented the former women's champion's attire.

Belair noted that it was an amazing night among some of the finest athletes. She added that it was an honor to represent WWE at the awards ceremony.

"We are @WWE #Espys. It was an amazing night among some of the most amazing athletes! What an honor to represent WWE and the @TheVFoundation tonight! #ESTofWWE."

Check out the former RAW Women's Champion's tweet below:

Bianca Belair is reportedly slated to be in a Triple Threat match at WWE SummerSlam 2023

The EST of WWE lost her title to current Women's Champion Asuka at Night of Champions. Since then, Bianca Belair has been looking for a rematch and hinted at a potential heel turn.

First, The EST made her interference during Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka's title bout. Later a brawl between Flair, Asuka, and Belair took place, followed by IYO SKY's failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt during an episode of SmackDown.

The Empress of Tomorrow is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Given the circumstances, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE is planning a three-way match-up between Flair, The EST, and Asuka for the gold at SummerSlam.

"They’re doing Asuka and Bianca to set up Asuka, Charlotte, and Bianca three-way for SummerSlam." [H/T - F4W Online]

It remains to be seen if the WWE Universe witnesses a title change on SmackDown ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer.

