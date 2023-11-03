The latest pictures of Bianca Belair, along with several WWE Superstars and a potential member of The Judgment Day faction, have been shared on the internet.

The 2023 Crown Jewel is only a day away, and talents from RAW and SmackDown have started to arrive in Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the event in Riyadh on November 4th, some stars took a pitstop at the largest Nintendo exhibition in the Middle East.

The names include RAW backstage interview Byron Saxton, former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark, Belair, and potential Judgment Day member JD McDonagh.

McDonagh has been trying to make his way into the heel faction for quite some time on Monday Night RAW. But Damian Priest has been a thorn in the 33-year-old star's side.

On this week of RAW, when JD McDonagh faced Seth Rollins, The Archer of Infamy didn't help the potential member of Judgment Day, and he suffered an awful upset at the hands of the World Heavyweight Champion.

Ahead of Crown Jewel 2023, Belair, Saxton, Baszler, Stark, and McDonagh were seen together playing games at the Nintendo exhibition.

Check out the photos below:

JD McDonagh is set for a major match at WWE Crown Jewel

The 33-year-old star is not scheduled for any title match or tag team match, but he will feature during the kick-off show.

WWE has announced that Sami Zayn will face JD McDonagh at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 4, 2023. Zayn has been feuding with The Judgment Day for several months, and their rivalry continued on the October 30 episode of RAW.

The show ended with Zayn hitting McDonagh with a Helluva Kick and Cody Rhodes delivering a Cross Rhodes to the 33-year-old star on the announce table.

It remains to be seen if the potential Judgment Day member gets his revenge on Sami Zayn at WWE Crown Jewel.

