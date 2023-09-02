WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan opened up about his weight loss after quitting drinking for nearly eight months.

The Hulkster is one of the greatest legends in wrestling history. He last competed inside the squared circle about 11 years ago, when he teamed up with James Storm and Sting to defeat Bobby Roode, Kurt Angle, and Bully Ray at a TNA event. Over the past decade, the 70-year-old has dealt with several health issues.

During a recent appearance on TMZ Sports, Hogan disclosed that he had been alcohol-free for nearly eight months. He explained that he decided to take a break from drinking when he "got sick and tired of being sick and tired of myself." The Hulkster pointed out that he has since lost 40 pounds.

"It changed everything. I wasn't eating late at night. I wasn't eating junk food anymore. I dropped like 40 pounds right away," he said. [1:10 - 1:16]

Hulk Hogan lost 40 pounds after going alcohol-free for eight months

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan wrestling in a retirement match is worrying, according to a veteran. Check out the details here.

Has WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan quit drinking forever?

Despite going alcohol-free for nearly eight months, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has not quit drinking for good, as he explained during his interview with TMZ Sports.

The Hulkster pointed out that although he might occasionally drink in the future.

"The whole time I wrestled for 40 years we'd have beers before the matches, beers after the matches, and when we go to the hotel we'd all meet down at the bar. It was kind of like part of the whole wrestling genre, you know, and you're hanging out with all the wrestlers. And I just got to a point where my joints started hurting like crazy. I'm not saying I'll never drink again but I would never drink daily, you know, like I did when I was wrestling," he said. [0:26 - 0:48]

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan hid his pain from fellow wrestlers because he was a "very, very proud guy," alleges veteran. Check out the details here.

What do you think of Hulk Hogans recent body transformation? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit TMZ Sports and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here