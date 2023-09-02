Hulk Hogan hid his pain from fellow wrestlers because he was a "very, very proud guy," alleges veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was allegedly in a lot of pain back in the day, due to years' worth of using the Leg Drop as his finisher.

The Hulkster is quite possibly the greatest superstar in the history of WWE. He was the biggest babyface in pro-wrestling in the mid-to-late 80s. He then transitioned to a massive heel in the mid-90s.

Hulk Hogan used the iconic Leg Drop as his finishing move for the better part of his pro-wrestling career. As per Vince Russo, the WWE veteran was in a lot of pain during his time in TNA previously. Check out his comments below:

"What was really sad for me, he was in a lot of pain man. It was really like, just watching him walk across the parking lot when he doesn't think anybody's watching, when he let his guard down. You talk about the Leg Drop, the wear and tear on the body, and the knee operations, and the hip replacements, and the back. I swear, because he was a very very proud guy, he would never ever sell it, but at that point in his career, he was just in a lot of pain man. A lot of pain. But I do have to say this. Like as much as he was hurting, he wanted to get out there and help the company. I mean he did, I'm not going to lie to you. He wanted to do whatever he could if it meant wrestling, whatever, to help the company. And he did it bro."[2:39-4:00]

Hulk Hogan regrets using the Leg Drop as his finisher

Hogan has previously spoken up about using the iconic Leg Drop move as his finisher. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Hogan said that he regrets using the move as his finisher.

Hogan also told Helwani that seeing that he had massive arms, he could've very well adopted the Sleeper Hold as his finisher, instead of the Leg Drop. Hogan acknowledged that using the Leg Drop for years on end destroyed his back.

