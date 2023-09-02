WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan wrestling in a retirement match is worrying, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan has spoken about a retirement match a few times in the past, even though there's been no indication of it happening in WWE. The Hall of Famer has been open about wanting one, and this has worried a veteran of the business, Vince Russo.

When wrestling legends go for that "one last match," it's not always the best thing for them. In fact, Ric Flair's final match left many people worried about his health. However, Hogan has previously expressed his interest in a retirement match.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws with EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo mentioned Hulk Hogan's retirement match. He said that Hogan had been talking about wanting a retirement match and felt that the star didn't need it.

After having previously mentioned Hogan being in pain, the veteran was worried about the Hall of Famer's health.

"He's talking to Chris, and I read a headline about this, he's never had a retirement match. But I'm like, come on, Hulk, you don't have to do that. Come on, bro. What he did for this business and what he represents, he may want to do it, I'm sure, but come on man," Russo said. (4:18 - 4:40)

At this time, there's no word about a retirement match for Hulk Hogan. However, the star has mentioned it several times, and there might be some things to worry about there.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan on being in pain

Being in the wrestling business for as long as he has, Hogan has had numerous surgeries.

He's been in pain for a long time, which led to him battling addiction to pain pills, as he revealed to Muscle and Fitness.

"I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription, and all of a sudden, it became a vicious cycle," Hogan said. "I was hitting the pain pills hard because I'd had to endure twenty-five procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements and abdominal and shoulder surgeries."

Vince Russo's worries may be very valid, given the star's injury history.

