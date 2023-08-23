WWE Hall of Famer details battle with addiction after multiple back surgeries

Many past WWE superstars struggled with addiction because it was their way of dealing with the pain in their bodies due to the nature of the business.

Hulk Hogan was one of the biggest stars in WWE history. His name was synonymous with wrestling in the 1980s, and he remained active in the ring until the early 2010s.

One of the consequences of wrestling into his 50s was back pain, and Hogan underwent multiple surgeries over the past decade. He told Muscle and Fitness that he got addicted to pills and painkillers at the time.

"I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription, and all of a sudden, it became a vicious cycle," Hogan said. "I was hitting the pain pills hard because I'd had to endure twenty-five procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements and abdominal and shoulder surgeries." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Hulk Hogan was able to overcome his addiction with the help of Cannabidiol, or CBD. It put him in a better place and inspired him to make changes to his lifestyle. He also launched his own CBD line in partnership with Carma HoldCo brand. He joined fellow Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Mike Tyson as part of the brand.

Hulk Hogan praises former WWE champion for keeping the art form alive

In an appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Hulk Hogan had nothing but praise for The Miz and his work with WWE.

"That brother is keeping this art form alive," Hogan said. "Every time I see him, I tell him how much I love him for what he's done because he understands this business a lot more than most of the guys do. There is probably two or three guys that I can pick up that understand the business. He's one of them. He gets it."

The Miz is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars of his generation. He's an underrated worker who does what the company tells him to do without complaints. Hulk Hogan putting over The Miz outside of wrestling means that he's earned the respect of the legendary superstar.

