"Picture me rollin" - Finn Balor shares funny tweet ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber weekend

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has jokes, and he's made yet another one ahead of this weekend's Elimination Chamber premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Demon Prince is preparing for his mixed-tag team matchup against WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix at Saturday's big event, where he will be teaming with fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. This feud became personal for the Glamazon and the Rated-R Superstar when Balor and his posse attacked Phoenix during their 'I Quit' matchup back at Extreme Rules 2022.

Balor is most likely game-planning for the big tag team showdown, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have time to troll the WWE Universe on social media. The former Universal Champion shared a photo of himself standing in front of a WWE production truck with his face on it, then asked fans to "picture him rollin."

Will Finn Balor and Edge continue their feud at WrestleMania 39?

Finn Balor and Edge have been bitter rivals ever since the Demon Prince took over the Judgment Day faction and booted the Rated-R Superstar to the curb. This Saturday's mixed-tag team match seems to be just another chapter in their story.

There's some speculation that the former world champions could be colliding in a Hell in a Cell match at this year's WrestleMania 39 event in Los Angeles. However, that has yet to be confirmed.

One thing is certain: Finn Balor's hatred for the Ultimate Opportunist is at an all-time high. Aside from their on-screen rivalry, he has taken the fight to social media, where he recently took a shot at Edge being on the side of the WWE production truck. Regardless of the Hell in a Cell stipulation, a showdown at the Showcase of the Immortals would be a fitting end to their story.

