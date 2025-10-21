Piper Niven shares life update amid WWE future uncertainty

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Piper Niven is currently out of action due to injury. She recently posted a real-life update on social media.The Scottish star has been away from WWE programming due to a neck injury, and there is a lot of uncertainty regarding her wrestling career. Niven's last in-ring appearance was on the August 22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. She secured a massive win against Charlotte Flair at the show.Amid her injury hiatus, Piper Niven took to Instagram to reveal that she went on a road trip. She posted multiple pictures and a video stating that she was exploring the United States of America.&quot;Road Trip pt 1. Exploring America one holler at a time,&quot; she wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPiper Niven's absence from WWE programming has left The Green Regime shorthanded. She was scheduled to join forces with stablemate Alba Fyre and challenge Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, she was sidelined due to injury before the bout could take place.Chelsea Green replaced the former two-time WWE 24/7 Champion as Alba Fyre's teammate, and the duo competed for the gold on September 19. The duo could not dethrone Queen and the Five Feet of Fury. Green and Fyre then lost to NXT's Sol Ruca and Zaria on the October 3 edition of the blue brand.Chelsea Green comments on potentially replacing Piper NivenInaugural WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green spoke about Niven during a recent interview with Woman's World. The Hot Mess labelled Niven as a valuable asset to The Green Regime, and they were not looking to replace her. However, the 34-year-old insisted that the show must go on. Chelsea Green further explained why she loved to start storylines on social media.&quot;Piper is so valuable to us. We're not just replacing her, but the show goes on. This is Hollywood, baby! And I love to start a storyline on social media and plant the seed, because then the writers can gauge reactions and maybe bring it into their creative meetings,&quot; she said.Only time will tell when Piper Niven makes her return to WWE programming. It will be intriguing to witness how her absence impacts The Green Regime on SmackDown.