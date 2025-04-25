Pitch made for Randy Orton's new WWE tag team partner

WWE legend Randy Orton is riding high after his triumphant win in his 20th WrestleMania appearance this past weekend. It seems a brand new tag team is in the works for The Viper.

Randy Orton defeated TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in an impromptu match on Night Two of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The Viper was originally scheduled to face Kevin Owens, but an untimely neck injury to the Canadian wrestler dampened fans' excitement.

The Prizefighter's major career setback turned into a blessing for Joe Hendry, as he became the first active TNA wrestler to compete at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Orton made quick work of Hendry, catching him with an RKO after the TNA star tried to do his signature pose. The Apex Predator hit him with another RKO post-match before giving him a pat on the chest.

Earlier today, Hendry took to his X/Twitter handle to share a photo of himself with Orton from WrestleMania 41, teasing the formation of a brand new tag team. In the caption, he pitched the name of their potential alliance.

"RK-Joe."

Check out his tweet below:

What's next for Randy Orton after WWE WrestleMania 41?

Randy Orton has set his sights on winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena.

The Viper rekindled his decade-long rivalry with The Cenation Leader on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, nailing him with an RKO out of nowhere during his promo.

It's all but confirmed that the two men will slug it out for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Backlash Premium Live Event, which takes place in Randy Orton's hometown of St. Louis.

The Legend Killer last faced the Franchise Player on an episode of SmackDown in 2017, where Cena emerged victorious that night.

Will he be able to put down his long-time rival once again? Only time will tell.

