Planning a WWE match with Brock Lesnar was "professional and a little uncomfortable," according to former rival across two sports

UFC legend and former WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez recently shared that it was "professional" and a "little uncomfortable" to work with Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

The former UFC rivals met inside the squared circle in a match at the premium live event. Lesnar dominated the match and won via submission after applying a Kimura Lock. The Beast Incarnate attacked Velasquez after the match and hit him with an F5 on top of a steel chair.

It wound up being Cain Velasquez's only televised match with the promotion. He has appeared in the AAA wrestling promotion a couple of times since his WWE release in April 2020.

Speaking on the Keepin it 100 podcast with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the UFC legend noted that his match against Lesnar was professional but uncomfortable at the same time.

"Yeah, professional and I would say it was a little uncomfortable [planning the match with Brock Lesnar]. I’m just so new to the wrestling world but everyone that I’ve worked with has been amazing as far as, you take care of everybody. We really do try to put in some good things in there where everyone gets what they want out of it and making it just for the fans. Working with Brock was interesting man, that’s all I’m gonna say. It was very different." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Former WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez on defeating Brock Lesnar in the octagon

Cain Velasquez also discussed Brock Lesnar's weaknesses in the octagon with Konnan and Disco.

During the conversation on Keepin it 100, the 40-year-old reflected on their fight at UFC 121 when he captured the UFC Heavyweight Championship from The Beast Incarnate.

Velasquez noted that he sparred with former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier and other top talents at the time to prepare for Lesnar taking him down during the fight.

"His [Brock Lesnar] main weakness was he did like to get hit. His biggest strength was — he was gonna take me down. It wasn’t like wham, you know? He was gonna take me down. So, Daniel Cormier and another national top wrestler with us at the time and dude, we started a sparring session with me on my back, flat with boxing gloves on and D.C. would be right on me. I’d be in the worst position and all I had to do was just get up."

Cain Velasquez was recently released from prison on bail. He teamed up with Blue Demon Jr. and Pagano at a AAA wrestling show in December and received a standing ovation during his return to the ring.

