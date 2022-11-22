Create

"Playing with The Bloodline"- Twitter erupts after top WWE faction recreates The Shield's iconic entrance on RAW

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Nov 22, 2022 07:07 PM IST
The Bloodline (left) and The Shield (right)
WWE fans took to social media to share their thoughts on The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre recreating The Shield's iconic entrance on RAW.

On the latest episode of RAW, Kevin Owens revealed that he invited a few SmackDown stars to the flagship show. It was followed by Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes making their way towards the ring from the crowd, reminiscent of The Shield.

Fans were quick to spot the similarities between the two entrances as they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the SmackDown stars recreating Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns' entrance nearly ten years after the trio's debut.

Below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

The Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre imitated The Shield's signature crowd entrance on #WWERaw 👀#WWE https://t.co/tnq610CFOW
The brutes with a shield entrance. #WWERaw @DMcIntyreWWE @WWESheamus .
y’all will NEVER be the shield. #wweraw https://t.co/FDrvQg8Ux1
not them doing the shield’s entrance on the shields 10 year anniversary.. #wweraw https://t.co/4f3EIhNs8G
the shield is here #wweraw https://t.co/XYU5Cm6adL
The shield version of Gucci vs Walmart #WWERaw https://t.co/3M9ICRdtnq
The Shield is in shambles rn..#WWERAW https://t.co/8VQPmELu12
@WWE @DMcIntyreWWE Four days after the 10 year anniversary of The Shield's WWE debut, The Brawling Brutes come to Raw through the crowd... #WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/i75FvFUvfM
Gonna tell my kids this was The Shield. #WWERAW https://t.co/QguzcFJthu
So that’s why WWE has been showing Shield content lately #WWERaw https://t.co/B13fV45wxO
During shield month bruh 😭 #WWERaw https://t.co/R3mFO2r7B3
they wanna be the shield so bad. #wweraw https://t.co/mtksZctt5c
So the brawling brutes and drew just did a shield thing and I don’t even know how to feel about that #Wweraw https://t.co/O4drErIET9
Y’all ain’t the shield 😭 #WWERaw https://t.co/3RabGGceTz
The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre entering like The Shield. Really liked that. Playing with The Bloodline. #WWERAW

The Brawling Brutes were also in action on RAW as they faced off against The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match. The babyfaces secured the victory after Sheamus delivered the Ten Beats of Bodhran on Dominik, followed by The Brogue Kick.

You can check out the complete RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

Ronda Rousey selected The Shield over The Bloodline in WWE

The Shield and The Bloodline are two of the most dominant factions in WWE history, making it hard for many to choose between the two.

However, Ronda Rousey sided with the trio of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns when presented with a choice during one of her live streams on YouTube.

"Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first started getting into watching WWE when The Shield was on their way up, so they have a special place in my heart." [H/T- Wrestlinginc]
Now that the shield is taking a break.... BLOODLINE IN FULL EFFECT https://t.co/knNrCXA7N8

While both groups are critically acclaimed, they have their own differences. The Bloodline version of Roman Reigns is one of the most dominant champions in pro wrestling history, with The Usos being the longest-reigning tag team champion.

However, as a group, the Hounds of Justice were equally dominant as they defeated several top stars during their early days.

All five members of The Bloodline will be in action for the first time at Survivor Series this weekend, where they will take on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. The group will have a chance to cement its legacy further as it competes inside the WarGames structure for the first time.

What are your thoughts on The Brawling Brutes and McIntyre recreating The Shield's iconic entrance? Who do you think will prevail at WWE Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Neda Ali
