"Playing with The Bloodline"- Twitter erupts after top WWE faction recreates The Shield's iconic entrance on RAW

WWE fans took to social media to share their thoughts on The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre recreating The Shield's iconic entrance on RAW.

On the latest episode of RAW, Kevin Owens revealed that he invited a few SmackDown stars to the flagship show. It was followed by Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes making their way towards the ring from the crowd, reminiscent of The Shield.

Fans were quick to spot the similarities between the two entrances as they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the SmackDown stars recreating Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns' entrance nearly ten years after the trio's debut.

Below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17

#wweraw not them doing the shield’s entrance on the shields 10 year anniversary.. not them doing the shield’s entrance on the shields 10 year anniversary.. #wweraw https://t.co/4f3EIhNs8G

Kurumi Tokisaki [Alyssa] @Kurumi_Alyssa9 The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre entering like The Shield. Really liked that. Playing with The Bloodline. #WWERAW The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre entering like The Shield. Really liked that. Playing with The Bloodline. #WWERAW

The Brawling Brutes were also in action on RAW as they faced off against The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match. The babyfaces secured the victory after Sheamus delivered the Ten Beats of Bodhran on Dominik, followed by The Brogue Kick.

You can check out the complete RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

Ronda Rousey selected The Shield over The Bloodline in WWE

The Shield and The Bloodline are two of the most dominant factions in WWE history, making it hard for many to choose between the two.

However, Ronda Rousey sided with the trio of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns when presented with a choice during one of her live streams on YouTube.

"Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first started getting into watching WWE when The Shield was on their way up, so they have a special place in my heart." [H/T- Wrestlinginc]

While both groups are critically acclaimed, they have their own differences. The Bloodline version of Roman Reigns is one of the most dominant champions in pro wrestling history, with The Usos being the longest-reigning tag team champion.

However, as a group, the Hounds of Justice were equally dominant as they defeated several top stars during their early days.

All five members of The Bloodline will be in action for the first time at Survivor Series this weekend, where they will take on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. The group will have a chance to cement its legacy further as it competes inside the WarGames structure for the first time.

What are your thoughts on The Brawling Brutes and McIntyre recreating The Shield's iconic entrance? Who do you think will prevail at WWE Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes