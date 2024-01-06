"Please come back to WWE," "Triple H book it" - 54-year-old WWE legend's stunning body transformation has fans begging for his return 

We're on The Road to WrestleMania, and as expected, the WWE Universe has begun clamoring for the return of wrestling legends from yesteryear.

The chief among them is Batista, who recently sparked speculation of his comeback via an Instagram post. The Animal officially put the curtain down on his two-decade career after losing a 'No Holds Barred' match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Since then, he has shifted his focus back to Hollywood and is a shoo-in for a Hall of Fame induction.

Fans were recently fretting over Batista's health after he was spotted with famous YouTuber Mr. Beast. However, the 54-year-old stalwart silenced everyone after showing off his ripped physique via an Instagram post. Batista looks impressive for his age, prompting the WWE Universe to beg him for one more match at Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia this year.

Check out The Animal's post and fan reactions below:

Will The Animal come out of retirement?

Bobby Lashley wants Batista to return to WWE

Speaking on the Perform Podcast last year, Bobby Lashley expressed his desire to see The Animal come out of retirement to face him:

"I love where Dave is and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction. Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he's left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course, you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match-up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I'm always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that."

Dave Batista has been adamant about not wrestling again, but stranger things have happened in pro wrestling. Could the 2024 Royal Rumble be the time and place for The Animal to lace up his boots again? Only time will tell.

Would you like to see Batista return for one more match before getting inducted into the Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section below.

