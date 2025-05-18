“Please don’t try to kiss me anywhere,””Especially ON MY MOUTH” - Former WWE star Paige makes an urgent request to her fans

The WWE Universe is undoubtedly one of the most passionate fan bases. Wrestling buffs do extraordinary things to impress their favorite superstars, from getting a tattoo of them to giving expensive gifts, and more. However, sometimes they cross the line, violating a major set of rules.

Ad

Former AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) recently shared a scary incident via her X/Twitter account, where a fan allegedly tried to kiss her mouth. She wrote that she had appeared for an autograph signing session when the terrifying incident occurred. A male fan attempted to kiss her on the mouth. Fortunately, she could duck away, but she seriously warned fans not to act inappropriately when they met her.

“Crazy I have to say this but. If you come to my signings.. please don’t try to kiss me anywhere. Especially ON MY MOUTH. He wasn’t able to because I moved. But Jesus f***ing Christ,” wrote Saraya.

Ad

Trending

Paige makes her feelings known [Image credit: Star's X account]

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

The 32-year-old got done with her run with AEW, and there have been speculations that Paige could make a comeback in WWE. Only time will tell if that does come to fruition.

Ad

Former WWE Superstar Paige opens up on her relationship status

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige's most recent relationship with musician Ronnie Radke seemed to be going well, but ultimately it didn’t work out for them. A few months back, they announced they had parted ways.

While speaking on Women’s Wrestling Talk, Saraya discussed her love life, stating that she wants to take a break from dating and stay single for some time and concentrate on herself.

Ad

"I am single. I am not with AEW anymore. So, there's like it just ended differently to how the book ended, you know. Like, it wasn't, it's just life takes you to a different spot, you know, and I'm very grateful that, you know, I'm solo now and get to do my thing and just concentrate on myself," she said.

Ad

Check out her comments in the video below:

With the buzz around Paige being a free agent, it will be interesting to see if she returns to WWE in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More