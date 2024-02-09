"Please don't"- WWE Universe erupts after 58-year-old legend teases in-ring return after 12 years

Numerous WWE legends and retired stars have made their in-ring returns for sporadic matches in the last few years. However, fans are firmly against Mick Foley doing the same.

The 58-year-old was one of the most recognized names in the pro wrestling world in the 1990s and 2000s. He is a three-time WWF Champion and was known for his hardcore wrestling style. However, Foley had to retire in 2012 due to medical reasons. His last match came at Royal Rumble 2012 where he participated in the men's battle royal. Mick was also scheduled to face Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) at SummerSlam that year but he was not cleared by the doctors and thus decided to hang up his boots.

While Mick Foley has made sporadic appearances on WWE programming since then, he has stayed away from in-ring action for over 12 years. The Hall of Famer recently teased returning to action for a final match. He stated that he is thinking about having one more death match on his 60th birthday.

However, the majority of fans are against the idea considering the multiple health issues the legend has been dealing with.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Mick Foley said his planned feud against Dean Ambrose in WWE was affecting him

As mentioned above, Mick Foley was slated to wrestle Dean Ambrose at WWE SummerSlam 2012 but the Hall of Famer was not medically cleared which ultimately led to him retiring for good.

During an old interview, the former WWF Champion reflected on the build-up to the match, stating that Ambrose dragging his family was affecting him and even asked the AEW star to stop doing so.

"I don’t want to be overly dramatic, but it was around me all the time, and it was affecting me. Especially when I saw Moxley writing about my children. So, I come up to him at a TV taping with Dusty [Rhodes]. I asked Dusty if he would come up with me, just so I could talk to him. I said, ‘Hey man, whatever you do, please stop mentioning my children,’” Foley said.

Mick Foley has not wrestled a singles match on WWE programming since 2007. His last full-time run came in TNA Wrestling after which he returned to the global juggernaut. The 58-year-old also served as the RAW General Manager upon his return to the company.

