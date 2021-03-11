"Please just take her out" - Toni Storm on who she wants to see dethrone Kay Lee Ray in NXT UK [Exclusive]

The feud between Toni Storm and current NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray is well documented. While Storm wasn't able to get her revenge before departing NXT UK, she knows exactly who she wants to see finish the job.

Toni Storm sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino this week to discuss a variety of topics. Storm jokingly brought up that Ray was the one who ran her out of NXT UK, which led Ucchino to ask who she wanted to see finally end the reign of the current NXT UK Women's Champion.

"I mean, I need to see Piper Niven, take her down.That's every single day I think about that it's like can you please just take her out oh my god for everyone. Not just for me, not just for yourself but for the whole world, and I please, please take her out for what she did. You know Kay Lee Ray never got, she never got hers, you know, that kind of sucks. And I'm just sitting here across the pond like, when are you going to get your day, someone, please. I'm hoping it's Piper Niven. If not, hoping it's Jinny, just anyone, please."

Toni Storm talks Kay Lee Ray making a move from NXT UK

When Kay Lee Ray's possibility of making a move from NXT UK to NXT came up, Toni Storm was quick to point out that she'd rather Ray just stay over there for a while.

"Yeah, she can stay there for a good five minutes when I'm good and ready to deal with that again when I'm ready to go through that trauma again. I've got a few. Like, mental strength exercises, I'll need to perform before dealing with her again."

