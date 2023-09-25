 "Please for the love of God no" - WWE Universe disappointed at potential Cody Rhodes match at Fastlane

Cody Rhodes has been floundering aimlessly on WWE TV since his massive victory over Brock Lesnar during the summer of 2023. While it can be argued that the seeds have been planted for him to re-enter The Bloodline saga, it is a fact that a lot can change between now and the Show of Shows next year.

This is especially true considering the shocking return of The Rock and his subsequent revelation that he was the original opponent for Roman Reigns this year, while also not ruling out the bout for 2024.

The American Nightmare was recently attacked at a live event by Omos. This led to speculation among the viewers, with many expressing disappointment at the prospect of a premium live event match between the two. Check out some fan reactions below:

Since his rivalry with Brock Lesnar commenced earlier this year, fans of the former AEW VP have drawn comparisons to John Cena's redemption storyline between 2012 and 2013. Is Reigns vs. Rhodes II at WrestleMania 40 still as big a possibility as it may have seemed a few months earlier?

Cody Rhodes to never become WWE Champion in his career?

Kevin Sullivan was recently asked on Tuesday With The Taskmaster about Rhodes potentially "never finishing the story." He is of the opinion that the idea is worth considering.

WWE Hall of Famer, the late Dusty Rhodes, never won the world championship. So, it makes sense for his son to meet the same fate:

"That's a great idea. Because his father never got the WWF belt. They always show that picture where he has the belt. That's something to think about, and I was against Cody beating Roman Reigns. I was very vocal about that because — I think I told you, Paul, a few weeks ago — that was right after Sami didn't beat Roman. I thought Sami's people would've turned on Cody because he'd just come in, he didn't get over," he said.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes vs. The Nigerian Giant? Sound off in the comments section below.