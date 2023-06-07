"Please no"- Fans go wild after released star teases returning to WWE after 6 years to back Cody Rhodes against Rhea Ripley

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley had one of the most captivating exchanges on this week's episode of WWE RAW. The clash of personalities had a great ripple effect that saw former star and Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, threaten to get involved. However, not everyone was in favor of this happening.

The American Nightmare was a guest on this week's Miz TV hosted by The A-Lister. However, the segment was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio, who was accompanied by Rhea Ripley. The two Judgment Day members had a short exchange of words before Dominik slapped Cody and hid behind Ripley. A frustrated Rhodes then went on to take his anger out on The Miz.

After the segment, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to point out that while her husband may not raise his hands on Rhea Ripley, she can. Brandi's post caused a huge uproar in the wrestling community, with many taking to Twitter to comment on the prospect of the 39-year-old returning to WWE to even the odds against The Judgment Day duo.

Brandi Rhodes kickstarted her professional wrestling career with Stamford-based promotion in 2011. She signed a developmental contract with WWE but mainly as a ring announcer and participated in only one bout. Her first stint with the company lasted a little under 9 months as she demanded her release in December 2011, which was granted.

Brandi, however, returned to the global juggernaut for a second run in 2013 and was a part of the company till 2016. After Cody joined AEW, she regularly appeared alongside him in the Jacksonville promotion. Since Cody's return to Stamford in 2022, his wife hasn't appeared on WWE TV.

Cody Rhodes could face Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank

While Cody Rhodes may have a score to settle with Brock Lesnar, it has been reported that the rubber match between the two will take place at SummerSlam, leaving the American Nightmare without an opponent at this year's Money in the Bank.

With Dominik Mysterio confronting the former AEW star on the red brand, it looks like the company is building up toward a match between the two at the upcoming premium live event in London.

Dominik has been on a winning streak lately and is undefeated in singles competition since his loss to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. While he may lack the credibility to defeat Cody Rhodes on his own, Rhea Ripley's presence could turn the tide in the 26-year-old's favor.

