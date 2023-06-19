"Please procreate together", "Does that mean it's true" - WWE Universe makes raunchy comments following Rhea Ripley's personal post

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley dropped a bomb on her social media, and fans couldn't resist the urge to join the fun with some comments of their own.

On Father's Day, The Judgment Day star shared an edited picture with Dominik Mysterio. In it, the on-screen pair is seen holding two babies.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are two stars on Monday Night RAW who gained massive popularity owing to their shenanigans together. The former is due to face Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank, while The Eradicator was recently awarded a brand new title.

Here are some fan reactions to Ripley's post with Dom and their "babies":

Rhea Ripley is currently not scheduled to compete in the upcoming UK show. Plans could, however, change within the next few weeks. She has no ongoing feud or a challenger who has stepped up just yet.

Will Rhea Ripley's rival win Money in the Bank and cash in on the WWE megastar?

Rhea Ripley is one of the top names of the women's division and perhaps all of WWE today. She defeated her challenger, Zelina Vega, at Backlash in early May, in front of the latter's home crowd, no less.

Zelina Vega will compete for this year's Money in the Bank contract, which gives her a legitimate opportunity to challenge her foe, who is currently on the other brand.

Regarding Ripley, the LWO star recently revealed that while the two are close off-screen, Vega hopes to dethrone The Eradicator eventually and win her first women's championship:

"It's not like it's not known that, her and I are very close," she said. "But, you're close, up until you're going for the championship."

She also added that Rhea Ripley is her Brock Lesnar to conquer:

"The Rey Mysterio to my Brock Lesnar," Vega said.

Considering The Judgment Day star has not had a solid rival since WrestleMania 39, aside from her one-off with the SmackDown star in Puerto Rico, WWE could revisit that storyline come Money in the Bank.

Does Zelina Vega have what it takes to become Ms. Money in the Bank and reignite her rivalry with Rhea Ripley on WWE TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

