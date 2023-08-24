Following this year's annual WWE Draft, many superstars went undrafted, with one being Elias. The former 24x7 Champion was assigned as a free agent who can appear on both brands. However, the 35-year-old has hardly featured in a prominent position on the weekly programming since then and has achieved an unwanted statistic that no star would want.

Elias made his main roster debut in 2017 on RAW and was featured weekly on the red brand, where he used to perform with his guitar and became a popular heel. However, over the last few years, The Drifter lost his momentum due to bad creative.

Last year, the former NXT star was repackaged as Ezekiel, the younger brother of Elias. While the storyline had its share of hilarious moments, it was obvious the character wouldn't be a long-term success, and the gimmick was soon put him out of commission by Kevin Owens.

Recently, Twitter account Wrestlelamia.co.uk posted a stat about Elias stating that he lost 100% of his matches in 2023. Fans reacted to the surprising stat, with some asking the company to release him.

The last time we saw Elias in action was on May 15, 2023, edition of RAW, where he competed in a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Gunther at Night of Champions.

You can check out the fans' reaction below:

Expand Tweet

Fan reaction to finding out the terrible record held by Elias

WWE creative reportedly has no plans for Elias

Elias has not been seen on TV since May 2023, and there is no indication that he will return to weekly programming anytime soon. According to Ringside News, the 35-year-old's name is currently not being discussed in WWE creative meetings.

Fightful Select gave an update on Elias' WWE contract stating that his deal expired sometime in 2022, and there is no confirmation whether he signed a new deal with the company.

Do you want to see Elias return to WWE television? Were you a fan of his "Drifter" persona? Let us know in the comments below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot