"Please be safe Alexa, I beg of you," "That guy's not in jail yet?" - Fans concerned for Alexa Bliss as crazy guy threatens to attack her on live TV

Fans are worried for Alexa Bliss' well-being after she was threatened by a deranged fan on Twitter.

Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet today. She has already carved a Hall of Fame-worthy career for herself. A multi-time women's champion, Bliss still has a long road ahead of her, and her fans are anxiously waiting for her eventual return to WWE TV.

A fan recently posted a tweet addressed to Alexa Bliss. He publicly threatened Bliss and told her that he would jump the barricade and slap her when she finally made her return. Bliss responded to the fan with a sarcastic message, and many concerned fans replied to her tweet.

Check out some of the responses below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss has been harassed by a long list of fans in the past

Over the years, Little Miss Bliss has suffered quite a bit of mistreatment from some of the fans. She has made multiple requests to fans in the past to be wary of scammers who pretend to be her on social media in an attempt to dupe them of their hard-earned money.

"I hate that I have to keep saying this, but I'll say it over and over again. Y'all, I have one TikTok, one Twitter, and one Instagram, and they are all the ones with checkmarks on them. I don't have personal pages. I don't have messaging apps. So, anyone that thinks they're talking to me on any of those, I promise you 1000%... you are not."

Bliss got married to American singer Ryan Cabrera in 2022. About a year later, a fan took to social media and threatened Cabrera.

Bliss and Ryan Cabrera were blessed with a daughter last year. She has been away from in-ring action for almost a year at this point due to her pregnancy and subsequent motherhood. Bliss hasn't revealed her return date yet but has clarified that she will take her merry time recovering from her pregnancy before she finally returns to WWE TV.

Most of the fans who replied to Bliss' tweet informed her that they were going to report the person for harassment. The mass reporting seems to have worked, as the tweet has now been removed by Twitter.

What do you think of the fan's threatening tweet? Do you think WWE should amp up security on its weekly shows and live events? Let us know in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.