Alexa Bliss has sent a warning to her fans via a video message, urging them not to fall for catfishers pretending to be her online.
Catfishers pretending to be celebs and duping unsuspecting people out of their hard-earned money isn't anything new. When someone has a massive fan following, catfishers use it to scam people by making them believe that they're talking to the actual celeb online.
Over the years, Little Miss Bliss has repeatedly requested her fans to stop falling for catfishers pretending to be her. With millions of followers, there are always a few who would fall for scammers online.
Another such incident has seemingly come to Alexa Bliss's notice, as she has posted another warning to fans. Check out her message below:
"I hate that I have to keep saying this, but I'll say it over and over again. Y'all, I have one TikTok, one Twitter, and one Instagram, and they are all the ones with checkmarks on them. I don't have personal pages. I don't have messaging apps. So, anyone that thinks they're talking to me on any of those, I promise you 1000%... you are not."
The WWE Superstar added that she would never ask anyone for money or anything that holds monetary value:
"I would never ask anyone for money or gift cards. So, anyone that's pretending to be me, one, stop all communication, especially if they are pretending to be me, and if they're asking you for money or gift cards or if they say that we are dating, I'm happily married. I... just, I hate that I have to keep saying this over and over and over again. But I'm gonna keep repeating it until, I guess, it sinks in!" (0:01-0:54)
Check out the clip below:
How did fans react to Alexa Bliss's warning on Twitter?
At this point, it has become clear that Alexa Bliss will have to occasionally keep requesting her fans not to fall for catfishers. She boasts almost two million followers on Twitter and six million on Instagram.
While most of her fans are aware of scammers and catfishers, a few unsuspecting people end up getting trapped.
Here's what Bliss's fans had to say in response to her video message:
Alexa Bliss isn't the only wrestler dealing with catfishers over the years. A fan was scammed by a catfisher who pretended to be Seth Rollins and duped him out of his money.
The enraged fan believed that Rollins himself had scammed him and ended up attacking the WWE Superstar on RAW last year.
Here are the links to Alexa Bliss's official Twitter and Instagram accounts. We urge fans not to fall for catfishers and always cut contact if someone without a blue checkmark pretends to be a wrestler and tries to engage in conversation.
