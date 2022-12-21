Alexa Bliss has sent a warning to her fans via a video message, urging them not to fall for catfishers pretending to be her online.

Catfishers pretending to be celebs and duping unsuspecting people out of their hard-earned money isn't anything new. When someone has a massive fan following, catfishers use it to scam people by making them believe that they're talking to the actual celeb online.

Over the years, Little Miss Bliss has repeatedly requested her fans to stop falling for catfishers pretending to be her. With millions of followers, there are always a few who would fall for scammers online.

Another such incident has seemingly come to Alexa Bliss's notice, as she has posted another warning to fans. Check out her message below:

"I hate that I have to keep saying this, but I'll say it over and over again. Y'all, I have one TikTok, one Twitter, and one Instagram, and they are all the ones with checkmarks on them. I don't have personal pages. I don't have messaging apps. So, anyone that thinks they're talking to me on any of those, I promise you 1000%... you are not."

The WWE Superstar added that she would never ask anyone for money or anything that holds monetary value:

"I would never ask anyone for money or gift cards. So, anyone that's pretending to be me, one, stop all communication, especially if they are pretending to be me, and if they're asking you for money or gift cards or if they say that we are dating, I'm happily married. I... just, I hate that I have to keep saying this over and over and over again. But I'm gonna keep repeating it until, I guess, it sinks in!" (0:01-0:54)

Check out the clip below:

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE Please stop talking to fake accts - I hate that ONCE AGAIN I have to say this… Please stop talking to fake accts - I hate that ONCE AGAIN I have to say this… https://t.co/sOp1VSzCG4

How did fans react to Alexa Bliss's warning on Twitter?

At this point, it has become clear that Alexa Bliss will have to occasionally keep requesting her fans not to fall for catfishers. She boasts almost two million followers on Twitter and six million on Instagram.

While most of her fans are aware of scammers and catfishers, a few unsuspecting people end up getting trapped.

Here's what Bliss's fans had to say in response to her video message:

Keegan Dimitrijevic @KeeganRW @AlexaBliss_WWE



I'm sorry you keep having to justify yourself for no reason @obLlViion The fact that you have to even address this is pathetic. Some people's actions on these platforms are embarrassing to this industry.I'm sorry you keep having to justify yourself for no reason @AlexaBliss_WWE @obLlViion The fact that you have to even address this is pathetic. Some people's actions on these platforms are embarrassing to this industry. I'm sorry you keep having to justify yourself for no reason

Alan Nadeau III @alannadeau2016



People will continue to make them because people are so damn gullible



It's sad @AlexaBliss_WWE The sad part is people will continue to fall for themPeople will continue to make them because people are so damn gullibleIt's sad @AlexaBliss_WWE The sad part is people will continue to fall for them People will continue to make them because people are so damn gullibleIt's sad

Nathan Tunis @Nat_the_great57 @AlexaBliss_WWE The sad part is that some people still doesn't get it even if you told multiple times the same message..., And for all scammers they should be ashamed of trying and scammed people @AlexaBliss_WWE The sad part is that some people still doesn't get it even if you told multiple times the same message..., And for all scammers they should be ashamed of trying and scammed people

Alexa Bliss isn't the only wrestler dealing with catfishers over the years. A fan was scammed by a catfisher who pretended to be Seth Rollins and duped him out of his money.

The enraged fan believed that Rollins himself had scammed him and ended up attacking the WWE Superstar on RAW last year.

Here are the links to Alexa Bliss's official Twitter and Instagram accounts. We urge fans not to fall for catfishers and always cut contact if someone without a blue checkmark pretends to be a wrestler and tries to engage in conversation.

If you use Alexa's quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

