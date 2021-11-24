Reason why fan attacked Seth Rollins on WWE RAW - Reports

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan on RAW earlier this week. The latest report claims the 24-year-old man charged over the action did so because he was catfished by a social media account run under Rollins' name.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the 'fan' in question was scammed by a fake account that posed as Rollins. He was later identified as Elisah Spencer by NYPD and apparently believed he was talking to the real Seth Rollins all this while.

Spencer was in contact with the fake Rollins' account for over two years, and he reportedly lost hundreds of dollars while being catfished until he stopped receiving replies all of a sudden. Thus, his decision to jump the rail and tackle The Architect was the result of a "business deal" that had gone bad, or at least what he thought was a business deal.

Tiger Driver Wrestling Podcast host Khris Wilson shared further details concerning the unfortunate attack on Seth Rollins:

"This kids been planning this since 2019 because he messaged a fake Seth Rollins account and he just seemed to eventually stop replying," Wilson added. "The fake Seth seemed to have scammed this dude out of hundreds of dollars and then got the guys 'bae' arrested because of a fake check. This is sad all around."

WWE security personnel were quick to respond to the incident and immediately escorted Spencer out of the arena before handing him over to the police. NYPD charged him with attempted assault and he was widely condemned for his actions across all media platforms.

Seth Rollins opens up about being attacked by a fan on live television

Seth Rollins recently broke his silence over the incident that transpired on WWE RAW and admitted it was terrifying. He discussed his thoughts at the time in an interview with TMZ:

"It's terrifying, brother. It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay," said Seth Rollins.

He also confirmed that no one suffered serious injuries in the blindsided attack. Rollins admitted that everything was okay after a while before suggesting that the culprit should be banned from attending any future WWE shows or events.

