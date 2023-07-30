"Please stop doing this stuff" - 10-time WWE champion reacts to brutal video taking over the internet

WWE Superstars are trained professionals who spend years perfecting the art of pro wrestling. Meanwhile, wrestlers outside some major wrestling companies perform for small crowds, hoping to make a name for themselves.

A video clip was recently posted on the internet from a small indy show where two wrestlers could be seen working against each other. One of the wrestlers performed a stomp from the top rope onto his opponent's back. However, the spot was severely botched as the recipient of the maneuver was seen bending awkwardly with his face buried into the mat.

The highly dangerous and brutal spot started doing rounds on the internet and caught the eye of Shelton Benjamin. The 10-time champion shared the video on his Instagram Story with the following message to his peers and upcoming wrestlers:

"To my indy wrestling peers. Please stop doing this stuff. I'd like to see you all still walking and breathing years from now."

Shelton Benjamin's Instagram story with the comments

Benjamin is a veteran of the game who is regarded by many as one of the best wrestlers in WWE. Even though he hasn't had much success in recent years, fans view Benjamin as someone who could have done a lot more in the ring if he had been given the chance.

Shelton Benjamin's former teammate wants to reunite with him outside WWE

Shelton Benjamin has had many tag team partners throughout his WWE career. His best work arguably came when he teamed up with Charlie Haas.

In an appearance on the East Coast Autograph Auctions virtual signing session, Haas confirmed that he is willing to team up with Benjamin again. The 51-year-old former WWE star stated that teams like FTR and The Young Bucks would be their dream opponents.

"Man, if Shelton and I get back together as a tag team, there's a lot of great tag teams out there that I would like to work with, especially the ones in AEW," Haas said. "FTR would be great. Who else would be good? Never wrestled The Bucks, I'd love to wrestle The Bucks (…), and there's a lot of great tag teams out there."

It would be great to see the two men have a final run together. Benjamin hasn't been doing much since The Hurt Business disbanded in WWE, and he could move to a different promotion for a short run to reunite with his former tag team partner.

