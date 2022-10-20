"Pleasure doin business" - WWE Superstar sends a message to Shinsuke Nakamura for teaching "a lesson" to current star after surprise return

Shinsuke Nakamura made his return to WWE programming on this week's episode of NXT. He was revealed as the mystery opponent of Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo.

Stacks' boss, Tony D'Angelo, wanted to teach his associate a lesson. Taking to Twitter, he sent a message to the former Intercontinental Champion after his assist.

The NXT star claimed that it was a pleasure to do business with Nakamura and also thanked him for teaching a lesson to Stacks.

"Pleasure doin business with you. Thanks for teaching stacks a lesson! #forthefamily," wrote Tony D'Angelo.

Check out Tony D'Angelo's tweet and his photo with Nakamura:

Nakamura wasn't the only main roster star who appeared on this week's NXT. Superstars such as Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, and The Good Brothers also appeared on the show.

Ripley was in singles action against Roxanne Perez. Whereas, Raquel Rodriguez competed in a one-on-one match against Cora Jade.

Meanwhile, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows teamed up with Cameron Grimes, who previously appeared on this week's RAW. Lastly, Kevin Owens hosted The KO Show with Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh, who will compete in a three-way match for the NXT Championship.

WWE opted to bring in numerous main roster stars ahead of the NXT Halloween Havoc show. Coincidentally, this week's NXT was directly in competition with AEW Dynamite.

Shinsuke Nakamura was absent from SmackDown for quite some time

Nakamura has been absent from main roster competition for a while. However, the former NXT Champion made his triumphant return to television and to the black-and-gold brand, as well.

In his singles match against Stacks, Nakamura put away his opponent courtesy of the Kinshasa. Post-match, Tony D'Angelo praised Stacks by stating that he showed guts as he seemed proud of Stacks' efforts.

"You showed guts I didn't know you had," said D'Angelo.

This was Shinsuke Nakamura's first appearance since the September 2nd edition of SmackDown where he defeated Baron Corbin.

Are you excited with Shinsuke Nakamura's return? Sound off in the comment section

