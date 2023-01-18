"Plenty of times he could have fired me" - Veteran recalls working with WWE legend Paul Heyman (Exclusive)

Former WWE star The Blue Meanie recently recalled working under the leadership of Paul Heyman in ECW.

Heyman's contributions to ECW's success in the late 90s cannot be overstated. At a time when WWE and WCW were creating TV-friendly content, Extreme Championship Wrestling, as the name suggests, went to extreme lengths to entertain fans. Several performers found their footing in the business while working for ECW, one among them being The Blue Meanie.

In a chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Blue Meanie mentioned that since he was just 23 years old at the time he joined ECW, he would make many mistakes. He further added that although there were plenty of occasions when Paul Heyman could have fired him, the Wise Man was very patient and gave him invaluable feedback.

"There are a lot of people who have been affected by him. Either behind the scenes or in front of the camera. He gave me an opportunity. I'm very fortunate, and there were plenty of times he could have fired me. I made a lot of mistakes as a young kid. I was only 23 when I started in ECW. I had only been in the business for a year and a half when I got to ECW. I made a lot of mistakes, but one time he was a young performer, and he made mistakes. So he would take me aside and be like, 'so, next time, do this.'" said Blue Meanie (9:05 - 9:46)

WWE legend Alundra Blayze on Paul Heyman helping her

Not just The Blue Meanie, but even Alundra Blayze also recently recalled how helpful Paul Heyman was during the early stages of her career. Appearing on The Wrestling Perspective podcast, the WWE legend praised Heyman for having her back and for pushing her when she was "green" and inexperienced in the business.

"I owe a lot to Paul Heyman. He did so much for my career. He gave me opportunities. He pushed me out there and kept me in front of the camera and on the microphone when I had no business. I was so green." She added, "We're best friends to this day." said Blayze

Paul Heyman is more popular than ever today, serving as the Special Counsel of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

What do you make of Heyman's contributions to ECW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

