"Best friends to this day" - WWE legend recalls Paul Heyman's help during early days in the wrestling business

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze recently spoke about how Paul Heyman helped her when she broke into the wrestling business.

Over the last two decades, several WWE stars have turned to Heyman for his guidance. The likes of Brock Lesnar, Big Show, Rob Van Dam, CM Punk, Curtis Axel, and even Cesaro were managed by the former ECW boss, giving rise to the phrase "Paul Heyman guy."

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Perspective, Hall of Famer Blayze spoke with host Lars Frederiksen about her long career in the business. She called the likes of Leilani Kai, Sherri Martel, and Missy Hyatt trailblazers. She attributed much of her success to Heyman and stated that the latter pushed her to the moon in WCW.

"I owe a lot to Paul Heyman. He did so much for my career. He gave me opportunities. He pushed me out there and kept me in front of the camera and on the microphone when I had no business. I was so green." She added, "We're best friends to this day." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

You can watch the full interview here:

Paul Heyman is the special counsel to Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has secured the services of Paul Heyman as his Special Counsel. Ever since his association with Reigns began, the crafty manager has been able to guide him through a record-breaking title run of over 845 days.

This week on the blue brand, Heyman accompanied Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline to the ring in the opening segment of SmackDown. The Special Counsel got on the mic and hyped the high-profile tag team match next week, pitting Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn against John Cena and Kevin Owens.

Heyman also predicted that The Bloodline would dominate in other matches, including the Usos vs. Hit Row for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship later in the evening and Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus on the December 30 show.

What do you think of The Wise Man's run on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes