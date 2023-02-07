"Plotting his revenge on Sami" - WWE Universe reacts to The Bloodline being reduced to only two members at live event

The wrestling world has reacted to The Bloodline being reduced to only two members at a recent WWE live event in Pensacola, Florida.

During the show, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa teamed up for a tag team match against Ricochet and Braun Strowman, as Jey Uso was once again nowhere to be found.

In reaction to a post from WWE on Instagram, fans came up with some interesting responses. Some suggested that Jey is apparently planning to betray Sami Zayn while being away from TV.

Check out the reactions from fans below:

The Bloodline's collapse began at the Royal Rumble premium live event when Roman Reigns was betrayed by Sami Zayn, who hit the former with a steel chair in the back.

Moments later, Jey Uso walked out on his family as he refused to lay his hands on Zayn, with whom he has bonded quite nicely in recent months. However, Jimmy and Sikoa didn't hold themselves back and pledged loyalty to their Tribal Chief.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are scheduled to team up this weekend on SmackDown for a tag team match against the team of Ricochet and Braun Strowman. The Usos will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championship during the show.

Vince Russo thinks that Cody Rhodes is not on the level of Bloodline leader Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns currently has to deal with Sami Zayn, whom he will face at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event. With a potential win in Montreal, The Tribal Chief will shift his focus toward Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo claimed that Rhodes is nowhere near The Bloodline leader's level. He said:

"No, no way! You're talking about how many years do you have behind Roman Reigns now. To, like you said, a guy that's been back for two weeks? It's not even close, bro. It's not even close!"

Reigns is currently scheduled to face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes secured a shot at Reigns' world title after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

