“Plotting” - Trish Stratus drops major tease ahead of Elimination Chamber return

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be in action at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The veteran recently shared a tease on social media ahead of the PLE.

The 49-year-old returned to the squared circle earlier this month in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She eliminated Candice LeRae before getting ousted by the latter's partner, Nia Jax. Following a physical confrontation on SmackDown, Stratus is scheduled to team up with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in Toronto on March 1.

Trish Stratus has been training hard with Jody Threat ahead of her upcoming in-ring appearance. She recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself alongside the TNA star while dropping a tease. The recently turned babyface hinted that she might be onto something heading into Elimination Chamber:

"Plotting...(or thinking about cookies and donuts)," she wrote.

Here is a screenshot of her Instagram Story:

Trish Stratus with TNA star Jody Threat [Picture courtesy: Stratus' Instagram Story]

Former WWE champion asked Trish Stratus to be on his show

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller broke character while speaking about Trish Stratus and even asked her to join him in his Grayson Waller Effect.

During a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast a few months back, the former WWE Tag Team Champion mentioned the top stars featured on the Grayson Waller Effect. However, the 34-year-old revealed Stratus to be his dream guest. He praised the veteran before requesting her to be on the show:

"If I had to put this list two years ago when I first got The Grayson Waller Effect, it's [John] Cena, Cody [Rhodes], Shawn [Michaels], Logan [Paul], the Mount Rushmore basically, that would be great. I've always said the dream guest is Trish Stratus. I've been saying it multiple times, and unfortunately, hasn't happened yet. I'm going to keep saying it. Trish, come on, please be on my show. Let me give you the Grayson Waller rub. I just really respect her as a performer, and I've always liked her for so long. So that's always my answer, and until it happens, I can't really give another answer," he said. [From 30:12 to 30:44]

Check out Grayson Waller's comments in the video below:

While Trish made a return to WWE SmackDown, Grayson Waller was transferred to Monday Night RAW during the Transfer Window. It will be interesting to see if the two will cross paths.

