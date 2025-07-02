Police search underway for stolen item concerning The Hart family

The Hart family suffered a loss recently, and the police have been involved. A couple of items were stolen from the original Hart House property in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

From 1951 to 2003, Stu Hart owned a mansion in Calgary that went on to be known as The Hart House. Its basement was famous for being called the Hart Dungeon, a wrestling school that produced many WWE Superstars like Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Jim Neidhart, Brian Pillman, Chris Jericho, Dynamite Kid, Edge, Christian, Lance Storm, Mark Henry, Tyson Kidd, and Natalya.

In a post on Instagram, Brooke Hart-Minnema revealed that the Calgary Police are investigating the theft of two bronze plaques from the Hart House. Brooke, who is the granddaughter of Stu and the daughter of Alison Hart and Ben Bassarab, pleaded for any leads about the precious items important to the Hart family.

"This is the last piece of my grandfather connected to that house. Our family is crushed that’s these were stolen off the property of Hart House. If anyone has any information please reach out to any of us or the @calgarypolice," Brooke wrote. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Here's a reshared post from Georgia Smith, the daughter of Diana Hart and the late Davey Boy Smith.

Since Stu Hart passed away in 2003, the Hart family doesn't own the house, but it is protected by the Calgary government due to being a heritage site.

Natalya continues the Hart family legacy with Dungeon 2.0

WWE stars Natalya and Tyson Kidd are part of the Hart family, with Nattie being the daughter of Elizabeth Hart and Jim Neidhart, and Kidd being married to her. Both are products of the Hart Dungeon, with Nattie being the only female graduate of the school.

The couple continues to build the family's legacy by establishing Dungeon 2.0, a training facility in Florida. It's not affiliated with WWE, and anyone who wants to learn about pro wrestling is welcome.

Dungeon 2.0 has turned into a popular venue for WWE and non-WWE wrestlers to train, learn, and improve their in-ring skills.

