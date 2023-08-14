Popular 2-time WWE Champion discourages conversation about his retirement 

For a WWE Superstar, retirement is a very personal decision. Not everyone enjoys making it something that everyone talks about. That's what happened with former WWE Champion AJ Styles as he asked Mia Yim to stay out of a discussion about him hanging up his boots.

The star recently responded on social media to a fan who said that he could keep wrestling until he was 60. Styles denied that there was any chance of that taking place.

"This is completely false. AJ Styles could not wrestle till he was 60," said Styles, talking about himself.

When other stars saw this, they pitched themselves into the discussion, including Styles' fellow O.C. star, Mia Yim. Yim said that she felt that Styles could continue wrestling till that age.

Styles was not having it and told her to remove herself from the conversation.

"You stay out of this young lady."

The star was not encouraging any talk about his retirement

It appears the WWE star is clear about what he thinks his future in wrestling is.

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has previously spoken about retiring

Styles has been compared quite a lot with Shawn Michaels over the years. Much like Michaels, speaking about his retirement from wrestling, Styles said that he wanted to put his family first once he retired and concentrate on them.

He also said that once he was retired, that was it, and he was not going to come back.

"Once it’s over, I think it’s gonna be easy for me to go, 'Okay! I did what I was supposed to do! I fought as hard as I could for as long as I could to the point where I hopefully didn’t embarrass myself'," before adding, "No more missing birthdays, high school, elementary school stuff. I’m gonna be there as a father to see that. I’ve missed enough."

The star is now 46 years old. It remains to be seen when he finally retires.

