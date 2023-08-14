AJ Styles hits back at false report surrounding his wrestling career

In what translated to viewers as a feud-ending contest, AJ Styles defeated Karrion Kross on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Unlike The Phenomenal One's usual performances, this time around, the veteran botched moves during the bout in a manner that will be remembered. More on that in a bit.

When a social media page praised the former WWE Champion's ability to hit a springboard 450 Splash on The Harbinger of Doom in spite of his age, Styles decided to comment on it.

"Unbelievable sight! AJ Styles nailing a 450 Splash at 46, as if it's nothing. This man could keep rocking this till 60! What a beast. #SmackDown #AgelessAJ," Wrestle Buddy captioned their post.

The veteran's reacted to the post, claiming that could not wrestle until he's 60:

"This is completely false. AJ Styles could not wrestle till he was 60," Styles wrote, along with posting a picture that read 'Readers added context.'

You can check out the posts on Twitter/X here.

The former WWE Champion returned from injury during the 2023 Draft and stepped into the ring with Seth Rollins at Night of Champions to contend for the World Heavyweight Championship. He has since been embroiled in a television rivalry with Karrion Kross.

Dutch Mantel comments on AJ Styles' double botch on WWE SmackDown

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's recent edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantel singled out the double botch during AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross.

AJ tried to hit the Moonsault and reverse DDT combo but couldn't execute it. He subsequently tried to hit the reverse DDT again, but both men fell awkwardly in the middle of the ring. Mantel spoke about it:

"Yeah, when they did that big botch, I went, 'Uh oh.' Then he tried to fix it and botched it again. Then he had to restart. See, I would remember that a year from now. I remember the botches, I just don't remember the other stuff."

It's no secret that The Phenomenal One does not have a lot of time left in his WWE career. With the rest of the time that is left, will the fans get to see him become world champion or hold another title again? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Karl Anderson of The OC opined that the faction's leader is a better heel than babyface. Check it out here.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here