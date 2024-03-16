Popular duo one step closer to booking Wrestlemania 40 spot with a win on WWE SmackDown

The New Catch Republic duo of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate faced Pretty Deadly during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis made a significant announcement. They revealed that at Wrestlemania 40, Finn Bálor and Damian Priest would defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a Ladder Match. The challengers for this highly anticipated bout will be determined through a series of qualifying matches in the coming weeks.

In one of the qualifying matches, the New Catch Republic aimed to bounce back from their loss at Elimination Chamber: Perth and earn another opportunity to challenge for the WWE tag team titles at WrestleMania 40. Pete Dunne started the match strong, targeting Kit Wilson's arm. Shortly after, Tyler Bate and Elton Prince tagged in, where Bate delivered an airplane spin to Prince, leaving him dizzy.

Despite Pretty Deadly demonstrating their resilient nature, it was the New Catch Republic who inched closer to booking their spots at Wrestlemania after executing the Birminghammer on Prince to secure the victory.

Expand Tweet

Legado del Fantasma also emerged victorious in their respective qualifying match against LWO earlier in the show and will now face Dunne and Bate in the finals to determine who joins The Judgment Day at Wrestlemania.

Poll : Which team do you think is going to qualify for the ladder match at Wrestlemania 40? New Catch Republic Legado del Fantasma 0 votes View Discussion