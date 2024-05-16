Popular female WWE Superstar wants to star in a movie with The Rock; she aspires to be like John Cena

The Rock and John Cena were once the faces of WWE before passing on the mantle and heading to Hollywood. A popular female star recently expressed interest in starring in a feature film with The People's Champion and praised the Leader of Cenation's work ethic.

Many new stars aspire to be like The Rock and John Cena in the promotion after the two have left a global impact with their work in WWE. NXT's Lola Vice also thinks highly of both stars, as she started her journey as a WWE Superstar under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Lola Vice was asked which stars she would cast in the remake of 'Miami Vice' The star went on and spoke about her dream of starring in a film with The Rock and spoke highly of John Cena's work ethic in the industry:

"My dream is to film a movie with The Rock. He also went to the University of Miami. So, we grew up in the same area. The Rock, for sure. The second is is John Cena. I look up to John Cena a lot and The Rock. John Cena has come to NXT a few times, and I've met him in person. He's so inspiring and so professional. I aspire to be like him one day. And, to expand my brand and my business like John Cena." (From 3:20 to 3:58)

John Cena and The Rock could possibly return to WWE in the coming months

The Rock and John Cena played a pivotal role at WrestleMania XL when they sided with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, respectively. After the event, several stars went on a hiatus as the full-time stars took charge of the weekly product.

According to reports, The People's Champion could possibly return before August. Several reports previously stated that the 10-time World Champion could return to the company after filming 'The Smashing Machine'.

Meanwhile, PWInsider reported that the Leader of Cenation won't be available to participate in anything physical after WrestleMania XL and won't be available for a stint with the promotion before the end of the year.

Regardless, the two have been featured in the commercial for WrestleMania 41, and there's a high chance that both will appear and compete at the event in Las Vegas in 2025.

