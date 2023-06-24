Popular former WWE star seemingly confirms in-ring status

WWE is headed to London to host the annual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Fans are excited about another international event and have expectations for the event, especially after last year's Clash at the Castle. Meanwhile, former Divas Champion AJ Lee seemingly confirmed her in-ring status with her recent post.

In 2014, AJ Lee was one of the biggest stars in the locker room and the most recognized woman on the roster. She was the longest-reigning Divas Champion at the time and had a crucial role in bringing the women's revolution to the company before the arrival of the Four Horsewomen.

Unfortunately, she retired earlier than anyone anticipated. She faced The Bella Twins alongside Paige at WrestleMania 31, which was her final match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. She recently posted a set of images on her Instagram and revealed her in-ring status. Check it out:

"Retired athlete."

There are superstars who have stepped out of retirement to end their careers on their own terms, but Lee has not wrestled since her last match on the RAW after WrestleMania 31.

AJ Lee is a former 3-time WWE Divas Champion

In 2009, AJ Lee signed a developmental contract with the company and eventually transitioned to the main roster after having a brief run on the third season of NXT, which at the time had a different format.

In 2011, she joined the main roster and worked on SmackDown. During her initial run, she was involved in romantic storylines with popular superstars such as John Cena, Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, and Dolph Ziggler.

After she wrapped up her storyline with Dolph Ziggler, she went back as a full-time performer and eventually feuded with Kaitlyn and won the WWE Divas Championship at WWE Payback 2013.

The highlight of her career was her feud against Paige and The Bella Twins, during which she won the title on two more occasions. In 2015, she announced her retirement and left the company.

