Popular former WWE Superstar reacts to own raunchy NSFW comment

Matt Cardona accomplished a lot during his time in WWE. He has even been brought up among the top names expected to return to the Stamford-based promotion in the not-too-distant future.

The former United States Champion recently made a raunchy comment regarding his wife Chelsea Green. The RAW Superstar instantly made a mark in WWE upon her return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

When asked about what he eats on his day off, Matt Cardona answered his wife Chelsea Green. The 37-year-old IMPACT Wrestling star has now reacted to his own comments on Twitter, calling back to his monicker, the "Internet Champion."

Chelsea Green had to be hospitalized following WWE WrestleMania 39

Chelsea Green competed in the "WrestleMania Showcase" Women's Fatal-4-Way Tag Team match on The Grandest Stage on Sunday night. On Thursday, Green provided an update on what landed her in the hospital.

"I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard… turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder. (Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend.)" Chelsea Green wrote.

(Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend.) I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard… turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder.(Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend.) I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard 😝🍹… turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder. (Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend.) https://t.co/173sIM2y5t

There were reports prior to WrestleMania 39 that Chelsea Green was expected to be part of the RAW Women's Championship picture. It remains to be seen when the popular 32-year-old star will return to TV.

Meanwhile, Matt Cardona recently revealed that his vision of working a unique match seems out of the realm of possibility unless he returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans, as always, have been in favor of the man formerly known as Zack Ryder to make his comeback since being released from the global juggernaut company in April 2020 along with his partner Curt Hawkins on account of COVID-19 budget cuts.

