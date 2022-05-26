"Honestly yes"- Popular heel thinks he is a good fit for Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Sami Zayn thinks he is a good fit for Roman Reigns' Bloodline, as per his latest tweet.

For a while now, Sami Zayn has been trying his very best to become friends with Roman Reigns and The Usos. The Master Strategist has made it clear on various occasions that he fully supports The Bloodline.

WWE's official Twitter handle recently shared a picture of Zayn wearing The Bloodline's T-shirt. They asked fans if the former Intercontinental Champion is a good fit for The Bloodline.

Zayn noticed the tweet and responded, stating that he honestly believes he should be a part of the SmackDown faction.

Roman Reigns and The Usos are quite possibly the most dominant trio in WWE today

It isn't exactly a stretch to call Roman Reigns the biggest heel today. He has been Universal Champion for more than 600 days on WWE SmackDown at this point, defeating some of the biggest babyfaces in the company.

The Usos put down The Mysterios at Money In The Bank 2021 to win their fifth SmackDown Tag Team Titles. They recently defeated RAW Tag Team Champion RK-Bro on SmackDown, thus becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

It seems there's simply no stopping The Bloodline at this point. Zayn is fully aware that becoming a part of The Bloodline could be a major game-changer for his career and is pulling out all the stops to impress Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Additionally, Jimmy Uso recently stated that his wife Naomi could likely join The Bloodline, and the latter talked about it a lot. However, judging by Naomi's recent suspension after walking out on RAW, it seems highly unlikely that she'll be joining the group anytime soon.

It remains to be seen if the stable is still looking for a new member, and if so, is Zayn even in the discussion? Hopefully, we'll find out soon.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy