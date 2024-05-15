Popular name returns to WWE show after 5 years

A popular name made his return to a WWE show after more than five years, leaving the wrestling universe buzzing. The person in question is ring announcer Mike Rome, who returned to NXT after spending several years on the main roster.

Alicia Taylor, who was the ring announcer for the white and gold brand until last week, was promoted to SmackDown, with Rome taking her place in NXT. A few days back, Mike Rome even sent an emotional message announcing this change, revealing how he was excited to return to NXT for the first time since 2018.

Considering just how talented a performer Rome is, it is safe to say he would find no difficulty in adapting to the new environment in the developmental brand.

For those unaware, apart from his work as a ring announcer, Mike Rome also holds the distinction of being a champion in the Stamford-based company. He won the now-defunct 24/7 Championship back in December 2019, albeit just for a few seconds.

WWE legends Shawn Michaels and Triple H sent messages for Alicia Taylor

Alicia Taylor received raves for her work on SmackDown last week after she got promoted after spending a few years honing her skills in NXT.

Before her debut appearance on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Triple H shared a picture with Taylor on X/Twitter, as he does with every performer in WWE after their major accomplishments, and welcomed her to the blue brand.

The 43-year-old star also received a heartwarming farewell message from Shawn Michaels, who is in charge of NXT, who thanked her for her time on the white and gold brand. With personalities such as Samantha Irvin and Cathy Kelley achieving immense popularity on the back of their work, it won't be a surprise to see even Taylor gain a huge fan following in the coming months and years in WWE.