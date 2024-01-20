Popular RAW star could benefit from Seth Rollins' injury on RAW, according to former WWE employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels CM Punk could benefit from Seth Rollins being injured.

The World Heavyweight Champion picked up a knee injury on RAW earlier this week during his title match against Jinder Mahal. However, Fightful Select reported that Seth had a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that if Seth Rollins had to vacate the title, the winner of the Royal Rumble could be the new World Heavyweight Champion. He detailed that CM Punk could win the Rumble and then walk into the WrestleMania main event as the champion. He felt this could be a better idea than what was initially planned.

"It is an interesting development. CM Punk gets his spot that he always wanted and he can be a champion at WrestleMania. Then address it after that. Sometimes things happen for a reason, I'm not saying this is a good reason. But it makes you attack the problem from a different angle. But it could be better than what the original plan was. Necessity is the mother of invention. Isn't that what they say?" [From 7:05 onwards]

Both Punk and Rollins will be on Monday Night RAW next week. In fact, Seth Rollins will kick off the show and address fans about his future. It will be interesting to see what happens in the upcoming episode of the red brand.

