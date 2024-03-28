Popular RAW Superstar details confusion during first WWE stint

A WWE Superstar recently revealed that she felt confused about the character she portrayed during her first run with the company.

Sarah Logan made her main roster debut in November 2017 alongside Liv Morgan and former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott as part of the Riott Squad. In April 2020, she was released from her contract. She returned to the company as Valhalla in 2022 alongside her real-life husband Erik and Ivar as part of The Viking Raiders.

In an interview with ComicBook Nation, the former Sarah Logan pointed out that her current stint with the global juggernaut was quite different from her first run. The RAW Superstar believed she was in a free creative space while portraying her current on-screen gimmick.

"Yeah, in so many aspects [this current WWE run is different from my first]. Where I was in my life, who I am as a person, where I’m at creatively (...) I have found myself in a creative space in WWE that’s pretty free. So it’s been an amazing journey creatively."

Valhalla expressed gratitude for getting to work with her husband. The 30-year-old further added that she was creatively confused as Sarah Logan during her first run in WWE:

"I’m paired with my husband, which is amazing, so we bring Cash [her son] on the road wherever we go, and it has been very fulfilling, and the fact that I have such a beautiful home to come to. I’m so blessed right now (...) I’m definitely in a lot different creative space, obviously, than what I was as Sarah Logan. I was confused a lot of times as Sarah Logan. I’m like, ‘Am I a country thing? (…) Can I do this Viking thing?’ I can do it, but not a lot (…) So the fact that I’m just like full send with the Viking stuff has been awesome." [H/T: Ringside News]

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions out due to injury

The Viking Raiders was one of the top tag teams in the company before tragedy hit. Erik suffered from a neck injury and had to undergo C6/C7 neck fusion surgery. The 39-year-old last competed on television in September 2023 as the Raiders defeated the team of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in a tag team match.

Erik's teammate, Ivar, is also not medically cleared to compete as of this writing. The 40-year-old was scheduled to lock horns with Andrade on the latest edition of RAW. However, he was replaced by Giovanni Vinci.

It remains to be seen when the two superstars will be cleared to take the ring. The Viking Raiders would hope to reunite soon and go after the tag team championship.

