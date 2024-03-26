Ivar of The Viking Raiders was set to make an in-ring appearance on tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW however he was not medically cleared to compete and has been replaced.

Ivar was scheduled to face Andrade tonight on RAW. However, in a video posted by WWE on X (formerly Twitter), Adam Pearce revealed that the former RAW Tag Team Champion is not medically cleared to participate in a match. The RAW GM further announced that El Idolo will now face Giovanni Vinci instead.

You can check out Adam Pearce's announcement below:

Expand Tweet

Ivar's last in-ring appearance was against Samy Zayn on the March 4 edition of the red brand. The match ended as the former Honorary Uce executed the Helluva Kick on the 40-year-old, securing a hard-fought victory. However, Zayn's happiness didn't last long as Bronson Reed unleashed an attack on the former Intercontinental Champion and so now the pair of them will also be facing off on tonight's edition of RAW.

The Rock sends a bold message ahead of his WWE RAW appearance

The upcoming edition of the Monday Night RAW will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Other than the build to WrestleMania XL, the major attraction of the show will be the hometown hero, CM Punk, who was forced out of action following a devastating tricep injury during Royal Rumble in January.

The Rock is also scheduled to return to WWE RAW on the go-home edition of RAW before WrestleMania on April 1. The episode of the red brand will air live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The Hollywood star recently took to X to send a message to the WWE Universe ahead of his highly-anticipated appearance.

"THE FINAL BOSS WILL ELECTRIFY BROOKLYN ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW⚡✊ Now sit back, shut your mouths, and ENJOY THE RIDE THE ROCK IS TAKING ALL YOUR CANDY A**ES ON🤫 ONE NIGHT ONLY," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The April 1 edition of RAW will be the last one before WWE WrestleMania XL. The Rock will make his in-ring return on Night One of The Show of Shows. The 51-year-old will team up with Roman Reigns to face the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a high-stakes tag team match.

Which team do you think will win the match at WrestleMania XL? Click on the discuss button and sound off!