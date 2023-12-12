Popular RAW Superstar's storyline cut short after CM Punk's return, according to former WWE employee (Exclusive)

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that Jey Uso's storyline has suffered with CM Punk coming back in.

Punk's return to WWE has sparked controversy among the roster members on whether he should be back or not. The Best in the World signed with Monday Night RAW this week, and the likes of Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre were not happy with the decision. This was similar to Jey's situation a few months ago.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, Russo mentioned that with Punk's return, WWE scrapped Jey's storyline and let go of weeks of buildup. He felt that it was great to have CM Punk on the roster, but Main Event Jey Uso should have continued with his angle for a while.

"Bro listen, it's great to bring CM Punk in, but you can't skip over Jey Uso, bro. I mean you can't just skip over the dude. He continued, "When I'm looking at this show, they're forgetting things. It's almost like they're forgetting what they did the week prior. That was a whole storyline with Jey. They could've done that for six months." [From 12:04 onwards]

CM Punk is now aiming to win the 2024 Royal Rumble and challenge for a world title. He told Seth Rollins this week that he might be gunning for the Visionary when he wins the Men's Royal Rumble Match early next year.

Do you think CM Punk will win the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below!

