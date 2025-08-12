Popular real-life couple wants to face Karrion Kross and Scarlett following WWE departure

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE departure has infuriated fans, and they want the popular couple back in the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, a top couple in wrestling have their eyes set on The Herald of Doomsday and Lady Scarlettt for a mixed tag team match.

In 2023, Priscilla Kelly and Zachary Wentz got engaged after they had dated for a while. The couple is one of the best-known couples on the independent circuit, as Wentz often made appearances in WWE while working in TNA Wrestling. Meanwhile, Kelly was released from WWE earlier this year and is already appearing for different promotions on the independent circuit.

Recently, Karrion Kross and Scarlett's departure made waves in the industry, and it's unknown what's next for the real-life couple in the coming weeks. Recently, Wrestling Revolver's X account posted an image of Kross, and Kelly replied that she's down to team up with her fiancé for a mixed tag team match against the couple.

"@ZacharyWentz and I will gladly have a match with @realKILLERkross and @Lady_Scarlett13 😘," Kelly tweeted on X.

While Wentz is absolutely down for the mixed tag team match, it'll be interesting to see what's next for the real-life couple.

Why did Karrion Kross and Scarlett leave WWE?

Karrion Kross rose as a performer out of nowhere during WrestleMania 41 weekend when The Herald of Doomsday cut a shoot promo regarding his status and the promotion's state. The clip became an instant hit, and Kross and Scarlett became the talk of the town.

Unfortunately, it recently came to light that the couple didn't sign a new contract, and the two have departed from the Stamford-based promotion. In a video uploaded on Karrion Kross' YouTube channel, the two-time NXT Champion revealed one of the reasons behind their exit. According to Kross, there was a lack of communication, and he didn't get to have an actual serious conversation about his future in the company.

"I don’t even feel like the conversation I had recently was an actual serious one. The conversation made me really angry because I didn’t feel like it was a real conversation. Someone had contacted me, and we briefly discussed, it was a very short conversation, and the conversation was done. There wasn’t really anything that was discussed of real substance. It didn’t make me angry or upset, it just profoundly disappointed me because I think about this business probably differently than the person I was speaking to because of the nature of what I do," Kross said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the real-life couple following their WWE exit.

