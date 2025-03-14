Popular show, which featured several WWE legends set to return

A popular show is gearing up to make its return. This show has featured several WWE legends in the past.

Dark Side of the Ring is a documentary television series produced by Vice Studios Canada that debuted in 2019. The show features dark and untold stories from the world of professional wrestling. It gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the industry like they have never seen before. As a result, the show grew in popularity due to the amount of research that went into each episode. Dutch Mantell was the narrator for the first season, and since the second season, that role has been passed on to Chris Jericho.

Some of the most popular stories told on Dark Side of The Ring include the Montreal Screwjob involving Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, the relationship between Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, the controversial suicide of Chris Benoit, among others. The show had run for five seasons until last year.

Dark Side of The Ring's official social media has now announced that the show will return for a sixth season and will premiere on March 25:

"We’re back! Season 6 premieres March 25 on@VICETV. Which episode are you looking forward to the most? 👀"

Bill Apter believes The Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997 was a work

The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most controversial moments in WWE history. Bret Hart entered Survivor Series 1997 as WWE Champion. With his contract expiring, he was willing to gracefully drop the title before leaving the company. However, he refused to drop it to Shawn Michaels (the two men had real-life issues) at WWE Survivor Series in Montreal.

They came to an agreement that the match would end in disqualification. But when Shawn Michaels locked in the sharpshooter on Hart, the referee, acting on Vince McMahon's orders, rang the bell before The Hitman tapped out. Michaels walked away the champion while an infuriated Hart spat on McMahon's face. Bret even punched McMahon in the face backstage.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter speculated that the entire incident was a work since everyone knew what was going to happen.

"I'm gonna say something that's gonna get a lot of people ticked off," Apter said. "I think they all knew it was gonna happen at that time, and I think Vince let Bret punch him in the face to make that whole thing just [seem real]. They needed to get rid of him [Bret Hart] because he was making the money they couldn't pay him anymore." [7:57 – 8:17]

Check out the video below for his comments:

It will be interesting to see what stories from the world of professional wrestling will be covered in the sixth season of Dark Side of The Ring.

