Popular star claims he is sending Shotzi back to WWE

A former WWE Superstar has made a hilarious claim about sending Shotzi back to the Stamford-based company. The latter bid farewell to the wrestling promotion earlier this year after the global juggernaut decided against renewing her contract.

Ad

Following her departure from WWE, the 33-year-old has returned to the independent circuit. Despite a recent injury, she is all set to wrestle Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) later tonight in a GARAGE BEER RULES Match at GCW Boss of All Bosses. The two performers have been firing shots at each other in the build-up to their clash.

Earlier today, Cardona took to his X/Twitter account to quote-tweet a post promoting the upcoming intergender match. Staying true to his in-ring persona, the former WWE United States Champion insinuated that he would beat Shotzi so badly that she would go running back to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

Trending

"I’M SENDING @ShotziTCB BACK TO WWE!!!" Cardona wrote.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shotzi opens up about potential WWE return

The real-life Ashley Louise Alfaro opened up about her exit from WWE and a potential return last month on The Ariel Helwani Show.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion noted that she loved working for WWE and would be glad to go back. She also said that the only time she was unhappy was when she was not getting booked for appearances.

Ad

“I would love to be back at WWE. I loved working there. I didn’t love not working there, you know what I’m saying? It was only when I wasn’t being used that I was unhappy. But anytime I was being used, good times. Loved the locker room; loved everyone I was working for," she said.

Ad

You can check out her full interview in the video below:

Only time will tell if the 33-year-old ever makes her return to WWE. She is currently booked for multiple appearances outside the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE