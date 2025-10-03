Popular star hints at uniting with real-life brother for the first time in WWE

A popular WWE star hinted at joining forces with his real-life brother. The two have not crossed paths in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion thus far.

Real-life Mexican brothers Penta and Rey Fenix debuted in WWE in January and April 2025, respectively. The two masked men have wrestled as a tag team named The Lucha Brothers in several promotions for multiple years. However, they have focused largely on singles competition since their arrival in the global juggernaut, along with occasional temporary alliances with stars on their respective brands.

During his appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Penta stated that he loved his brother, Rey Fenix, and their tag team, The Lucha Brothers. He noted that they were enjoying their runs in singles competition after competing in the tag team division for about 15 years. However, the luchador concluded by hinting at joining forces with his brother.

"I love my brother, I love Lucha Bros. Now, I enjoy my singles career. I think my brother [does] too because I don't know, maybe 15 years ago was the last time when we worked separate. After that, every single match, every single company, every single everything was together with the Lucha Brothers. As a tag team, we've conquered everything around the world but now the most important thing is here in WWE, the best company in the universe. Imagine the best tag team in the universe together again in the best company in the universe," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

The Lucha Brothers could unite very soon on WWE RAW

Penta and Rey Fenix could come together to form a tag team without affecting the continuity of their respective storylines. Cero Miedo has been feuding with The New Day for some time now. Although he has recently aligned himself with The War Raiders to take out the common enemy, Penta could use some extra help from his brother.

Rey Fenix, on the other hand, was scheduled to challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, the plan was scrapped as his tag team partner, Andrade, was released from his contract with the wrestling promotion.

It could be the perfect time for the luchadors to come together for the first time since their move to the global juggernaut. The RAW tag team division could use The Lucha Brothers, given that the World Tag Team Champions have had only one title defense in their three-month-long title reign.

