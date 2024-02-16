Popular star interested in joining WWE/AEW: "I'm not at the position where I'm gonna be making demands" 

As per his latest comments, a popular veteran is interested in a potential gig with WWE or AEW.

Maven is currently one of the most revered veterans of the squared circle, courtesy of his incredibly popular YouTube channel. He regularly shares his thoughts on wrestling's hottest topics, getting hundreds of thousands of views.

Maven recently did a livestream on his channel and was asked if he would be interested in returning to WWE as a commentator if he got a chance. Maven had the following to say in response:

"Listen, I wanted to go back four years ago. I was ecstatic at the thought I could go maybe back four years ago... If they were interested in having me, hell yeah, I would go. That's it. If AEW called, I would listen to what they had to say. I'm not at the position where I'm gonna be making demands." [26:54-27:24]

It remains to be seen if Triple H or Tony Khan will call up Maven for their respective companies anytime soon.

Maven received a call from WWE when he was arrested

In 2012, Maven was arrested for trying to acquire prescriptions from multiple doctors.

Shortly after, the veteran received a call from World Wrestling Entertainment, and the company offered him rehab services.

"I didn't think it was that big of a deal, I didn't think actually anyone would find out. Oh, was I wrong! As soon as it went out over TMZ, and as soon as the the picture of my mug shot, which is not something I am proud of, as soon as that went out, I started getting calls left and right. And actually, one of the first calls I got was from the WWE office, offering me rehabilitation assistance if needed. I was in one mode at the time, and that was how can I save my job from HSN."

Maven, at 47 years old, looks in great shape. He has garnered a massive fan following over the past few months due to the success of his channel. His fans would love to see him join a major promotion shortly, even if it's for a non-wrestling role.

